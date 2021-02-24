 The blind Kenyan lawyer | Africa | DW | 01.02.2022

Africa

The blind Kenyan lawyer

Is losing your eyesight the end? No, says Julius Mbura. The blind Kenyan lawyer can drive, cook, and even ride motorcycles! He believes that if you can’t see the danger, you can’t fear it either.

Watch video 01:50

Julius Mbura lost his vision at age 10. It made him fearless in life and pushed him to pursue many hobbies and passions.

Julius has wowed many Kenyans with his car review techniques. He also cooks for himself, and one of his hobbies is baking. The Kenyan lawyer says that in the kitchen, he relies mostly on his sense of smell and hearing. He not only cooks and reviews cars, but he also drives them. When he is driving, he has to be with someone to aid him with directions. He can drive as long as the road is not busy or full of traffic.

"I would like to give a message to the youth," Julius says. "Stop enslaving yourselves with your circumstances, stop wallowing in what you cannot do, and use what you have to your advantage. Start from the point of you are capable, and disability shouldn’t be a limit. It should be a strength. Disability is not a weakness to me, and my life has not stopped because I am blind."

Julius is not fearful about his future - and brims with confidence and optimism.
 

