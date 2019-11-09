 The bitter history of the Ayodhya dispute | In Depth | DW | 09.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

In Depth

The bitter history of the Ayodhya dispute

India's Supreme Court has ruled that the disputed land in the town of Ayodhya will be given to a government-run trust for the construction of a temple. Murali Krishnan reports.

In this Oct. 29, 1990, file photo, Indian security officer guards the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, closing off the disputed site claimed by Muslims and Hindus.

Amid heightened security across India, the Supreme Court on Saturday unanimously ordered a government-run trust be set up to eventually pave the way for construction of a temple at the disputed Ayodhya land.

A highly emotive issue

The court said the government should, within three months, formulate a scheme to set up a trust for possession of the inner and outer courtyards of the disputed site. Until such a trust is formed, the government will hold the land.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who retires on November 17, said the Hindu litigants were able to establish their case that they were in possession of the outer courtyard. It added that the Muslim side was unable to prove their exclusive possession of the inner courtyard.

The 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya has gone entirely to Hindus, and Muslims will have to be given an alternative piece of 5 acres to build a mosque, the Supreme Court concluded in a unanimous judgment.

At the heart of the case was a property dispute dealing with the 2.77 (1.1 hectares) acres and who owned this land. But it was this piece of real estate that became the most divisive political weapon in modern India, which has plagued Hindus and Muslims for 70 years.

The judgment held the Hindu belief that the disputed site is the "birthplace of Lord Ram” is correct. It also said that the Sunni Waqf Board has not been able to prove adverse possession of the site, while there is evidence to show that Hindus worshipped at the premises of the mosque prior to 1857.

The much-awaited verdict comes nine years after the Allahabad High Court divided the disputed Ayodhya land equally between Ram Lalla Virajman, the Sunni Waqf Board (belonging to Sunni Muslims) and Nirmohi Akhara.

All three parties appealed the decision and Saturday's judgment comes after day-to-day hearings for 40 days.

Appeals for calm and respect for order

Political reactions to the judgment were more or less on expected lines as most parties welcomed the order even as a tight security cordon was thrown around the northern state of Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the judgment.

The government had not just fortified Ayodhya in anticipation of trouble but across the country, security forces have been put on a high alert. In some towns, internet services were also suspended to stop the spread of rumors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the verdict, saying it had "amicably" ended the decades-old dispute.

"The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people's faith in judicial processes,” Modi tweeted.

"We appeal to all the parties concerned and to all communities to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in our Constitution. It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, which is the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, was quick to welcome the decision.

"We welcome the court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, it should not be seen as anybody's victory or loss. We should forget disputes of past and work together to build Ram temple," said RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in a press conference.

But not all were happy with the unanimous order of the court and were even thinking of further legal recourse.

"We respect the judgment but we are not satisfied, we will decide the further course of action as the judgment is not according to our expectations," Zafaryab Jilani of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board told DW.

"We are not satisfied with the verdict. The Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible. We have full faith in the constitution, we were fighting for our rights, and we don't need a 5-acre land donation. We should reject this 5-acre land offer, don't patronize us," said All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

  • default

    Worldwide crimes against cultural heritage

    Mali's iconoclasts

    They call themselves Ansar Dine, defenders of Islam, but defense is not their mission. They have been destroying Islamic treasures in the historic city of Timbuktu. At least 7 of the 16 UNESCO's World Cultural Heritage shrines have been badly damaged.

  • default

    Worldwide crimes against cultural heritage

    In the name of Allah

    The Tuareg rebels and Ansar Dine took control of northern Mali a few months ago, but it is Ansar Dine which is responsible for the destruction of the shrines. Once the World Heritage Committee had put Timbuktu on the list of endangered world heritage, Ansar Dine destroyed even more shrines.

  • default

    Worldwide crimes against cultural heritage

    In danger

    There are three major mosques in Timbuktu; Djingareyber, Sankoré and Sidi–Yahya. Together with the 16 damaged tombs, these three ancient buildings are Timbuktu's contribution to the UN's World Cultural Heritage list. As local residents looked on in bewilderement, the extremists smashed the entrance to the Sidi–Yahya mosque.

  • default

    Worldwide crimes against cultural heritage

    Barbarism

    Timbuktu has long been a center for Islamic teaching and scholarship. Rare documents, valuable religious and scientific texts are to be found in its libraries. The Islamists have threatened to destroy those valuable manuscripts and have already seized some of them.

  • default

    Worldwide crimes against cultural heritage

    Long history of destruction

    Historically, Mali's radical Islamists are certainly not the first to commit such deeds. Even in modern times, political or religious fanatics have destroyed irreplaceable cultural treasures. Particularly badly hit were temples and monasteries in Tibet during China's Cultural Revolution. The oldest Samye monastery was among those that were badly damaged.

  • default

    Worldwide crimes against cultural heritage

    A temple restored

    Almost all Tibetan monasteries were desecrated, looted and destroyed. Oldest surviving Samye monastery was later partly built and was reconsecrated in 1980s. The monastery is now an official monument of the People's Republic of China.

  • default

    Worldwide crimes against cultural heritage

    Built on old foundations

    The Babri mosque in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was built on the site of a Hindu temple, probably built in 1528.

  • default

    Worldwide crimes against cultural heritage

    Hindu fanatics

    Hindu fanatics tried repeatedly to demolish the mosque and replace it with a temple, initially without success. But in 1992 it was destroyed in a nationwide riots that left at least 2,000 people dead, most of them Muslims.

  • default

    Worldwide crimes against cultural heritage

    Buddhas destroyed

    Just months before the world was shocked by 9/11 attacks, radical Islamists blew up two statues of Buddha in Afghanistan. The Bamiyan statues were among the oldest and largest in the world. Their faces were lost to posterity centuries ago.

  • default

    Worldwide crimes against cultural heritage

    On the world heritage list

    The explosion opened up a gap in the rocks, revealing religious inscriptions dating back to the fouth century AD. The Bamiyan Valley with its archaeological remains is now on the World Cultural Heritage list. The university of Aachen has recreated the statues with computer modeling, but UNESCO has ruled out any restoration work in the field. Author: Sabine Peschel / al | Editor: Mark Caldwell


1992 destruction

The religious site has become a fixture in the imagination of millions of Hindus and Muslims in India. The demolition of the centuries-old mosque by a Hindu mob in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992 sparked deadly religious riots around the country, killing about 2,000 people. Jihadist groups cited the destruction of the mosque as a reason behind the 1993 Mumbai bombings and other attacks in the 1990s.

Ever since the Supreme Court took it on itself to hear the sensitive issue on a daily basis, the calls for the temple construction have regained momentum as the BJP enjoys a majority in national parliament and also in the Uttar Pradesh state assembly.

While delivering its verdict, the judges referred to a report by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), which they said confirmed that a structure existed underneath the mosque but did not specify whether it was a temple.

Prime Minister Modi's government had detailed in its 2014 general election manifesto that it would "explore all possibilities within the framework of the constitution” to facilitate the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site.

Watch video 03:36

India: Faizabad latest victim of Hindu renaming spree

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu priest and BJP leader, had even promised a huge statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. He has also changed the name of the district where Ayodhya town is located from Faizabad last year, which has Muslim origins, to Ayodhya.

While the majority Hindu community is celebrating the court's decision, the Muslim community is content with the hope that Ayodhya would remain peaceful.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

India-Pakistan: First pilgrims make new border crossing to Sikh temple

The first Indian Sikh pilgrims have passed through the new Kartarpur border crossing between India and Pakistan. The secure visa-free corridor marks a rare moment of coperation between the neighbors. (09.11.2019)  

India: Court rules in favor of Hindus over Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for a temple to be built at the site hotly disputed for centuries by Hindus and Muslims. A mosque at the site was razed by Hindu mobs in 1992 and deadly riots killed 2,000 people. (09.11.2019)  

Hindu groups gather in India's Ayodhya to push for temple construction

Thousands of people are rallying for a temple to be built at the site of a mosque that was razed in 1992 by fanatics. Many Hindus, and some historians, claim that the mosque was built on the site of Lord Rama's temple. (25.11.2018)  

India has left Ayodhya behind

It is a bloody stain on the fabric of Indian history - 20 years ago, fanatical Hindus destroyed the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, and started a violent conflict in which 2,000 people died. Experts say scars will remain. (06.12.2012)  

Indian city tense on anniversary of Babri mosque demolition

Tension prevails in Ayodhya as right-wing Hindu activists intensify calls for the construction of a temple at the site of a centuries-old mosque that was demolished over two decades ago by fanatics. (05.12.2018)  

Ayodhya verdict is pronounced at last

After 60 years, an Indian high court has delivered its verdict on a site in Ayodhya that is disputed between Hindus and Muslims. The case is extremely complicated and the verdict is said to be 10,000 pages long. (30.09.2010)  

Worldwide crimes against cultural heritage

Historically, Mali's radical Islamists are certainly not the first to commit such deeds. Even in modern times political or religious fanatics have destroyed irreplaceable cultural treasures. Particularly badly hit were temples and monasteries in Tibet during China's Cultural Revolution. The oldest Samye monastery was among those that were badly damaged. (04.07.2012)  

Audios and videos on the topic

India: Faizabad latest victim of Hindu renaming spree  

Related content

Indien Rückblick 70 Jahre Zerstörung der Babri Masjid Moschee in Ayodhya

India: Court rules in favor of Hindus over Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute 09.11.2019

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for a temple to be built at the site hotly disputed for centuries by Hindus and Muslims. A mosque at the site was razed by Hindu mobs in 1992 and deadly riots killed 2,000 people.

Kartarpur | Grenzkorridor zwischen Indien und Pakistan

India-Pakistan: First pilgrims make new border crossing to Sikh temple 09.11.2019

The first Indian Sikh pilgrims have passed through the new Kartarpur border crossing between India and Pakistan. The secure visa-free corridor marks a rare moment of cooperation between the neighbors.

Indien Besuch von EU Parlamentarier in Kaschmir Proteste

Modi’s government strengthens hold on India-administered Kashmir 31.10.2019

The official restructuring of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir comes into effect on October 31. The region’s special status had been a thorn in the side of Hindu nationalists for a long time.

Advertisement