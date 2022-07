Business

The billionaire class: a threat to democracy? | Business Beyond

There are just a few thousand billionaires in the world. But their number is rising. And combined, they control a vast chunk of the entire wealth of the planet. In this edition of Business Beyond, we'll look at what it takes to become a billionaire in countries that churn out the highest number of ultra-wealthy individuals. And we'll ask a key question: should billionaires be allowed to exist?