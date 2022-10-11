The bicycle, a design object
Pinakothek der Moderne museum in Munich presents design highlights from about 150 years of bicycle history. Here is a selection of cult models.
Early days: The penny farthing bicycle
One of the oldest exhibits in the show "The Bicycle: Cult Object, Design Object" in Munich's Pinakothek der Moderne museum is this 1869 high wheel penny farthing model designed by Eugene Meyer in Paris. The pedals were located on the front wheel, which was also significantly larger than the rear wheel. That allowed for more speed, but the high wheelers were quite dangerous.
Next stage: Lower wheels, air-filled tires
About 20 years later, the high wheel was history. Its place had been taken by the so-called safety low-wheel with chain drive and air-filled tires. The Munich exhibition showcases an 1890 "Hirondelle" by French manufacturer Manufacture Francaise d'Armes et Cycles. The crescent-shaped frame and turned handlebars were a design highlight.
Variation on the drive: 1919 recumbent bike
Invented by the Austrian engineer Paul Jaray in 1919 and named the "J-wheel" in his honor, this model was one of the first recumbent bicycles to be produced in series. It was driven not via pedals, but lever-driven via cables. The bicycle was manufactured in Stuttgart in the 1920s, but production was discontinued in 1923 after several fatal accidents.
Aluminum aircraft parts: 1946 eye-catcher
After World War II, Reye Bardet in Bordeaux built a bike using aluminum aircraft parts. The unusual frame is a real eye-catcher. With its leather saddle and Mid-Century look handlebars, this model would certainly enjoy great popularity again today, too.
German comfort: City bike in 1982
Odo Klose, a German professor for industrial designer, came up with the "Comfortable" city bike, a 1982 design classic. The multiple curved frame is an eye-catcher, the rigid rims with the thick spokes are another special feature. The bicycle was manufactured in Oelde by the family business Sprick Fahrräder, which still exists today.
Fast as lightning: Racing bike in 1989
This bright red road racing bike from Japan is not comfy as much as sleek. Designed by Togashi Engineering in 1989, it stands out because of its color. The lightning-shaped frame and the discs instead of the spokes also give the model a visual finishing touch.
Round and angular: Folding bike in 1998
Born in Munich in 1932, industrial designer Richard Sapper designed radios, chairs, sewing machines, car bodies, computers, telephone booths and much more in addition to this folding bicycle (1998). Sapper received numerous awards, including the prestigious Compasso d'Oro industrial design prize and the Lucky Strike Designer Award. He lived and died in Milan.
Custom-made: Wooden bike in 2014
The design of this wooden bicycle is quite idiosyncratic. It was designed in 2014 by French eco-designers Paule Guerin and Till Breitfuss. With its unusually shaped wooden frame, the bike represents a growing awareness of sustainability. The exhibition "The Bicycle: Cult Object, Design Object" runs from November 11, 2022 to September 22, 2024 at the Pinakothek der Moderne in Munich.