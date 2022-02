Skiing in the Harz Mountains

You don't have to go all the way to the South of Germany to the Alps to ski — it's possible to hit the slopes in the middle of the country, too. Wurmberg, for example, is the highest mountain in Lower Saxony, with an altitude of almost 1000 meters. In addition to ski slopes, it has plenty of other offerings, including a toboggan run, cross-country ski trails and winter hiking paths.