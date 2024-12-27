The Benefits of Love and Relationships

Being in love is like medicine. It increases your sense of wellbeing, reduces stress and strengthens your immune system.

IN GOOD SHAPE looks at romantic love — one of the most powerful human emotions known.

Is love just a chemical reaction in the brain?

Loving, kissing, holding hands — it all triggers a cascade of neural messages in the brain, releasing feel-good hormones like endorphins and serotonin, and the 'cuddle hormone,' oxytocin. Are we all just at the mercy of this chemical process?

Dating apps – the key to finding a dream partner?

Dating apps have become hugely popular across all sectors of society. Many find their long-term partner this way. The apps can be especially helpful for people living in rural areas as well as those in the queer community.

Social media and the perfect love

Social media is full of images showing an idealized world, where relationships are fun-filled, and incredibly romantic. Then there are the dream weddings. Modeling your life on that could set you up for enormous stress and disappointment.

Love is visible in the brain

Your love for your pet is visible in your brain – scientists can spot it on brain scans!

Why kissing is good for your health!

Kissing releases feel-good hormones in the body. And that’s not all: The exchange of bacteria and viruses mobilizes the body’s immune system. So a kiss can have a similar effect to a vaccination.

How does heartbreak affect your body?

What started out as the euphoria of love turns to the other extreme when heartbroken – and this is also reflected in your hormone levels. Dopamine and noradrenaline drop. The stress hormones adrenaline and cortisol take over.

What phases do you go through when processing a breakup?

Many suffer physically when they break up with a partner. They may suffer sleep disorders or panic attacks – symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder. But at the end of the tunnel comes the gentle glimmer of hope.

