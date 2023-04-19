  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

The benefits of composting with earthworms

Aditya Pande
49 minutes ago

Mother nature can make its own fertilizer: Vermicomposting uses earthworms to turn organic waste into nutrient-rich soil. This eco-friendly alternative could aid farmers seeking to transition to sustainable agriculture.

