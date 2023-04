56 minutes ago 56 minutes ago

Get your bags packed and your passports ready — this week we're bringing you the best the continent has to offer for all you budding travelers! We meet young Ugandans who are boosting the local tourism industry. In Kenya Captain Smiles takes us on a mesmerizing balloon tour over the Masai Mara. And Taarab Singer Siti Amina takes us on a tour through Stone town.