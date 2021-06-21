The beauty of sunshine: German expressions

German expressions using 'sun'

Sonne tanken

"Filling up with sunshine" this German idiom goes, much like filling up your gas tank. It means to soak up some rays. While we were stranded at home during the pandemic with traveling being restricted or impossible, most of us have tried to make the most of sunny days. It may still be a little while, though, before more of us can head out to a beach and kick up our feet.