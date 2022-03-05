  1. Skip to content
PoliticsUnited States of America

The battle for Milwaukee’s black vote

39 minutes ago

Two years into Joe Biden's presidency, the rift between the political camps in the US remains deep. Now midterm elections are around the corner. The Republican Party is confident, while the Democrats fear they'll lose ground – including in Wisconsin.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IXar

Two years ago, Joe Biden won the presidential election - now voters are giving him and his Democratic Party an interim report card. In the midterms on November 8, a new House of Representatives will be elected, along with one-third of the Senate. In the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin the political wind have shifted of late. Many voters there have grown disenchanted with President Biden's policies. That's also true for Milwaukee's Black community, which played a decisive role in the outcome of the 2020 elections. That's why campaign managers of both parties have ramped up their efforts to win over the city's African American voters. A report by Sumi Somaskanda.

man in face mask

Meet Ukraine's foreign fighters

The war in Ukraine attracts thousands of foreign fighters from all over the world. Who are they?
ConflictsMay 3, 202218:48 min
Videostill Emile Hoarau

Paradise Lost

Emile Hoarau wants to finally face his past, and travels to his homeland.
SocietyJanuary 22, 202212:30 min
Dirk Gratzel stands with his hands on his hips in a wild field

One businessman's road to carbon neutrality

Entrepreneur Dirk Gratzel aims to reduce his lifelong carbon footprint — to zero.
SocietyOctober 2, 202112:31 min
Show more
About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

