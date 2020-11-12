 The BATACLAN Festival marks a sad date with music | Music | DW | 12.11.2020

Music

The BATACLAN Festival marks a sad date with music

Amidst the debate over whether Islamist terror is back comes the anniversary of the attack at the Bataclan. Bonn's response: music and dialogue.

BATACLAN Festival logo with the words: Five years since the attacks (Armin Korf - Kreativ Konzept)

Has it really been five years?

On that horrific night of November 13, 2015, at five locations in Paris and three in a Parisian suburb, Islamist terrorists staged suicide attacks, shot innocent people, took hostages and the lives of 150 persons and injured nearly 700 more, many of them severely. The "Islamic State" took responsibility for the coordinated attacks at a football game, in bars and restaurants — and at the popular Bataclan theater, where a rock concert was in progress.

What has transpired in the five years since? A lot — and yet somehow, not so much. The "Islamic State" no longer holds territory in the Middle East but continues to occupy hearts and minds, as proven by recent attacks in Nice and Vienna. Four years of the Trump administration has come and gone — almost. There's a worldwide pandemic. Who remembers the Bataclan and the victims?

Marion & Sobo (Manfred Pollert)

French singer Marion Lenfant-Preus, Polish guitarist "Sobo" and their band

The Institut Francais in Bonn and the adult education foundation Willi Eichler Akademie didn't want the fifth anniversary of the attacks in Paris to pass silently, so they initiated a festival of remembrance. On November 12, world music artists perform in the Harmonie — a club with a concert hall in Bonn — in remembrance of the events. A small festival with audience was originally planned, but in the current coronavirus shutdown, the audience will remain remote, following the event by live stream.

A fest of the softer sounds

"Freedom is an indestructible monument" is the motto of the BATACLAN Festival, whose international lineup makes a statement for freedom and diversity. With a strong connection to the global music scene in France, they are artists who could have also played at the Bataclan. The lineup includes the Marion & Sobo Band, a French-Polish-German quintet that has developed a very personal style of gypsy jazz. And Melchi Vepouyoum from Cameroon, whose music tells of the reality of society in that country, in his native tongue.

What is missing are the big speeches — but what words could come to terms with an incomprehensible tragedy on this scale? Instead, the artists read short passages from Il nous reste les mots (We still have the words). The book relates the remarkable dialogue between Georges Salines, the father of a young woman murdered that evening, and Azdyne Amimour, the father of one of the Jihadists. The musicians then dedicate a song to the vocalized passages.

Melchi Vepouyoum wearing white, with a guitar (M. Veyououm)

In his music, Melchi Vepouyoum tells of life in Cameroon

Beginning at 8:00 p.m. Central European Time, the Live stream is accessible at a cost of €5.00 ($5.90) and is organized by Keep4Us, a project of Popfarm NRW, which is experimenting with streaming and hybrid concert presentations as an alternative to the current complete absence of live events and the resulting extremely difficult situation for affected artists.

 

The BATACLAN Festival marks a sad date with music

