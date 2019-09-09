 The baroque city of Dresden in 360° | DW Travel | DW | 16.09.2019

Travel

The baroque city of Dresden in 360°

Magnificent buildings and important museums make Dresden one of the most popular travel destinations in Germany. A visit with an all-round view.

Die Dresdner Altstadt mit dem barocken Zwinger (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Loesel)

Millions of tourists from all over the world want to see it - the baroque jewel on the Elbe river. In Dresden, the Baroque era unfolds in all its splendor. Whether Semper Opera, Frauenkirche church or Residenzschloss palace, one attraction follows another. 
Saxony's state capital experienced its heyday under the reign of August the Strong, who was not only Elector of Saxony but also King of Poland. The people of Dresden owe many of their sights first and foremost to him.

DW reporter Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg set off with her 360° camera to capture the baroque splendor of Dresden in a panoramic view.

