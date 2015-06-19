The ball rolls again!

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The European Women's Football Championship starts in England and you can win something!
The wait for football fans is over. The European Women's Football Championship started in England! On this occasion, you too have the chance to win something!
Win a DW Set!
In line with the 2022 Women’s Euro, we are giving away a special DW Sport Set. Please insert the code you received here to enter the raffle.
Closing date will be the 18.08.2022.
Good luck!