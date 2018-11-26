 The attack on Borussia Dortmund′s bus: A time line | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

The attack on Borussia Dortmund's bus: A time line

Dortmund's regional court has sentenced Sergei W. to 14 years in jail for 28 counts of attempted murder in connection with the 2017 attack on BVB's team bus. Here is a look back at the key developments in the case.

Dortmund - Nach Explosionen an BVB-Bus (picture alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

April 11, 2017: The day of the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal tie between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco. Around 7:15 p.m. local time, three explosive devices are set off near the Dortmund team bus as it makes its way from the team hotel to the Signal-Iduna-Park.

Not only do the explosions damage the bus, but BVB defender Marc Bartra is so seriously injured that he is taken to hospital and has to undergo surgery on his right arm and wrist a few hours later. A police officer outside of the bus suffers an acoustic trauma. At 8:30 p.m, 15 minutes before the match is to be kicked off, UEFA, football's European governing body, postpones it until the following day.

April 12, 2017: Monaco beat BVB 3-2. After the defeat, BVB coach Thomas Tuchel criticizes UEFA: "The dates are set and we just have to function," Tuchel complains. "We felt like we were being treated as if a beer can had been thrown at our bus." Some of the players also spoke out. "UEFA needs to understand that we are not animals," central defender Sokratis says."We are people who have families and children at home."

 April 13, 2017: UEFA dismisses Tuchel's criticism, saying in a statement that the decision to go ahead with the match a day later was taken "in cooperation and complete agreement with clubs and authorities."

The Federal Prosecutor's Office takes over the investigation. Two suspects are taken into custody but are later released.

April 15, 2017: Marc Bartra leaves hospital, a day after he described the attack in an Instagram post as "the hardest 15 minutes of my life."

Screenshot Instagram Marc Bartra 12.4.2017 (Instagram/marcbartra)

In his Instagram post, Marc Bartra described the attack as "the hardest 15 minutes of my life"

April 19, 2017: BVB lose the second leg of the quarterfinal in Monaco 1-3 and are eliminated from the tournament.

April 21, 2017: Another suspect, Sergei W. is taken into custody near the southwestern German city of Tübingen. The Federal Prosecutor's Office issues a warrant for the 28-year-old's arrest. The electrical engineer, who holds both German and Russian citizenship, is reported to have speculated on the stock market, betting on the price of shares in Borussia Dortmund taking a major hit. He denies this.

May 6, 2017: BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke speaks in an interview of a "clear disagreement" with coach Tuchel on how the attack on the team bus was handled by the club. Tuchel declines to comment on the matter, saying: "I refuse to even think about the matter at this time."

May 29, 2017: Just hours after Borussia Dortmund win the German Cup, the club announces that it has parted company with coach Tuchel, but declines to go into detail about the reasons for the decision. However, BVB stresses that the decision has nothing to do with any "difference of opinion between two individuals."

August 29, 2017: The prosecutor's office charges Sergei W. with 28 counts of attempted murder, causing an explosion, and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

December 21, 2017: Dortmund Regional Court begins hearing Sergei W.'s trial. BVB is a joint plaintiff in the case.

January 8, 2018: The defendant enters a confession, but denies having intended to kill anyone. He says he had designed the explosive devices in such a way that "no personal injury" was to be expected.

March 19, 2018: Former Dortmund coach Tuchel testifies in the case. Asked whether he would still be BVB coach had the attack never occurred, Tuchel replies: "I would assume so."

November 19, 2018: The prosecution calls on the court to hand Sergei W. a life sentence.

November 22, 2018: Sergei W.'s legal team argue that he should be given a prison term of less than 10 years. They argue that he was guilty only of causing an explosion, but not – as the prosecution had argued – of attempted murder.

November 27, 2018: Dortmund Regional Court finds 29-year-old Sergei W. guilty of 28 counts of attempted murder, causing and explosion and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm. It sentences him to 14 years in jail.

DW recommends

Court rules Dortmund suspect can be kept in detention

A preliminary hearing has ruled that a 28-year-old German-Russian suspect in the Borussia Dortmund football bus bombing can be kept in detention awaiting trial. Police suspect he bet on a fall in the club's share price. (21.04.2017)  

Thomas Tuchel: Bus bombing contributed to Borussia Dortmund departure

Former Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has said that he would still be at the club had it not been for last year's bomb attack on the team bus. Several players have said that they are still affected by the attack. (19.03.2018)  

Prosecutors bring charges against Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect

German prosecutors have brought charges against a suspect in connection with the bombing attack on Borussia Dortmund’s team bus back in April. Defender Marc Batra and a police officer were injured in the attack. (29.08.2017)  

Marc Bartra on the 'hardest 15 minutes' of his life

Just a few days after the attack on Dortmund's team bus left him needing surgery, Marc Bartra has written of his experience on Instagram. The Spanish defender said he feels pride when he looks at his injuries. (14.04.2017)  

UEFA rejects Tuchel's criticism but colleagues express support for BVB coach

UEFA has rejected Thomas Tuchel's criticism of a decision to make Dortmund play just a day after their team bus was attacked. But Tuchel has had plenty of support from his counterparts within the coaching fraternity. (13.04.2017)  

Champions League: Monaco with first leg lead despite battling Borussia display

Dortmund fell behind in their tie against Monaco after losing the first leg, which took place less than 24 hours after their bus was attacked. Goals from Ousmane Dembele and Shinji Kagawa kept Dortmund in the hunt. (12.04.2017)  

Related content

Dortmund - Explosion an BVB Bus

Borussia Dortmund bus attacker handed 14-year prison sentence 27.11.2018

The perpetrator of the Borussia Dortmund bus bombing has been found guilty of attempted murder. He targeted the team bus with explosives before a Champions League game last year, hoping to profit from share price drops.

Fußball Bundesliga Mainz 05 - Borussia Dortmund

Opinion: Borussia Dortmund must start to believe 24.11.2018

There's a long way to go and Dortmund players and staff are understandably not getting carried away. But if Bayern Munich's hegemony is finally to be broken, BVB need to believe they are contenders, says DW's Matt Ford.

Dortmund - Signal Iduna Park - Leere Südtribüne

Fear on the Yellow Wall: Borussia Dortmund ultras threatened by right-wing hooligans 19.11.2018

Borussia Dortmund's ultras have done more than most to combat right-wing extremism in German football. But according to local media, their hegemony on the Südtribüne has been challenged by some unwelcome visitors.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 