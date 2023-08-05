  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
BusinessGlobal issues

The Asian financial crisis and its aftermath

2 hours ago

When the Asian financial crisis hit, it was something the world hadn‘t seen since the 1930s. For the first time since World War II, the global economy faced the very real threat of a complete collapse. Disturbingly, the sudden crisis came as a complete surprise.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JaeD

In the late 1990s, the world economy seemed to be on a steady path of growth. This trajectory was driven primarily by the emerging economies of Southeast Asia, the global region with the strongest economic growth. Then, within a very short time, millions of people suddenly lost their livelihoods. Hunger, mass unemployment and uprisings returned to these previously prosperous countries. What was particularly disturbing to crisis managers at the time was that they had not anticipated the crisis, and were not prepared for it. Their hasty attempts to correct the problem did not bear fruit for a long time - in fact, in the short-term, these measures worsened the situation. How could this happen? 
Ten years later, in 2008 and 2009, the global economy was once again on the brink of a complete collapse. What became known as the Global Financial Crisis demonstrated how much our world depends on the financial market. In this documentary, world-renowned experts question whether the toxic threat of collapse might perhaps be an inherent part of our economic system. To date, there is no satisfactory answer to this question. One conclusion that can be drawn: we are still living on an economic powder keg, today.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An aerial shot of burning apartment blocks in Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: New claims that Russian units fled Bakhmut

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Deutschland | Eritreischer Dichter Yirgalem Fisseha Mebrahtu

Being a journalist in Eritrea

Being a journalist in Eritrea

Politics5 hours ago03:20 min
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Conflicts24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Diemelstadt Migration

How are German towns dealing with refugees?

How are German towns dealing with refugees?

Politics6 hours ago02:29 min
More from Germany

Europe

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Turkish presidential candidate for a six-party opposition alliance and leader of the center-left CHP, in a DW interview. May 9, 2023.

Turkish challenger Kilicdaroglu pledges 'true democracy'

Turkish challenger Kilicdaroglu pledges 'true democracy'

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrians stage a protest against Bashar al-Assad regime within the 10th anniversary of the Syrian Civil War in Idlib, Syria on March 15, 2021..

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

Politics22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A file photo of the US Treasury Department building

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

Business2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

teacher with students

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

ConflictsMay 8, 202302:51 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage