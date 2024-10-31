  1. Skip to content
The aftermath of flooding in Spain

October 31, 2024

Rescue efforts have turned to recovery work following the storms that brought massive flooding to the Spanish region of Valencia. Entire towns were submerged in what officials have called once-in-a-generation storms.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mOEm
Residents look at piled-up cars swept away by floods in Valencia, Spain
Image: Alberto Saiz/AP Photo/picture alliance

More than 200 people have been confirmed dead after torrential rains lashed several parts of Valencia, a province in eastern Spain. Subsequent flash floods swept cars off roads, disrupted rail service in large swaths of the area and interrupted flight operations. The storms also left parts of Valencia without power.

Many residents now say the government's warnings came too late to allow victims to prepare and the response to the floods has also been too slow.

More than 1,000 emergency response troops have been deployed to the affected areas. Emergency services have urged citizens to avoid any kind of road travel and to follow further updates from official sources.

Skip next section Reports & Analysis

Reports & Analysis

Cars piled up in street and debris after flash floods hit the Sedaví area of Valencia, Spain.

Crews search for bodies after floods in Spain

More than 200 people have now been confirmed dead in the Valencia region, where the deluge hit. Dozens more are missing.
CatastropheNovember 1, 202402:10 min
A woman rests, her face buried in her hands, as residents and volunteers clean up an area affected by floods in Paiporta, near Valencia

Timing of Spain flood alert under scrutiny

Authorities face anger after a response described by many as "inadequate," DW correspondent Jan-Philipp Scholz reports.
CatastropheNovember 1, 202404:02 min
Residents walk past piled up cars following deadly floods in Valencia's De La Torre neighbourhood

Valencia residents say flood warnings came late

Residents say officials should have warned them earlier of danger from flooding that killed 200 people died in Spain.
CatastropheNovember 1, 2024
Firefighters walk as people try to clear up the damage after floods in Massanassa, just outside of Valencia

Death toll from floods in Spain is now over 200

With warnings of more rain on the way, volunteers have joined the cleanup effort after the deadly flash floods.
CatastropheNovember 1, 2024
Residents look at cars piled up after being swept away by floods in Valencia, Spain

Spain's flood victims angry over crisis response

Residents call the crisis response inadequate, DW's Jan-Philipp Scholz reports from one of the worst-hit communities.
CatastropheNovember 1, 202402:04 min
external

Spain floods death toll tops 150

In Spain rescue workers continue to search for bodies in the wake of flash flooding that killed at least 158 people, mainly in the eastern Valencia region. DW News correspondent Jan-Philipp Scholz reports from one of the worst-affected communities.
November 1, 202403:42 min
Muddy torrents fueled by huge storms swept away vehicles and ripped apart homes in the Spanish region of Valencia

Flash floods in Spain leave dozens dead

Muddy torrents fueled by huge storms swept away vehicles and ripped apart homes.
CatastropheOctober 31, 202402:38 min
A man stands among flooded cars piled up in Valencia, Spain

Spain floods: Death toll climbs as rescuers seek survivors

The death toll from flooding in Spain's Valencia region is likely to rise as rescuers search debris, officials say.
CatastropheOctober 31, 2024
external

Reporter: This deadly flooding in Spain is unprecedented

Spain is grappling with the worst flash flooding in decades. A deluge of rain overnight created torrents that killed nearly 100 people in the eastern region, with many more missing. DW's Cristina Cubas-Blasco reports from Valencia.
CatastropheOctober 30, 202403:54 min
Illustration of a polluted and flooded city surrounded by water

Can cities adapt to extreme weather events?

Faced with more frequent and intense heatwaves, storms and floods, how can cities across the world adapt?
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 31, 2024
A rescue worker standing with her hands clasped above her head

Spain: Severe flooding leaves more than 60 dead

Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in large parts of Spain and dozens of people are still missing.
CatastropheOctober 30, 20247 images
Cars are being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain

How is climate change impacting flooding around the world?

As Europe battles floods, five visualizations to help understand the role climate change is playing in extreme rainfall.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 30, 2024
