The 77Percent: Reggae music in Africa

In this week’s #The77Percent, we are looking at reggae culture among the youth. Reggae music, which began in Jamaica in the '60s, continues to be popular among young Africans. But many people link reggae with crime and drug abuse. DW correspondents Omar Wally in The Gambia and Isaac Kaledzi in Ghana discuss with some young people about the misconception of reggae music.