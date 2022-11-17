  1. Skip to content
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Fußball
Image: DW

The 77 Percent’s World Cup Special

10 minutes ago

The 77 Percent’s World Cup Special talks to migrant workers in Qatar who describe the slave-like conditions that made the World Cup possible.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jc40

Later, we catch up with Ghanaian World Cup Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu veteran about the pressure of football at the highest level. And finally, we meet Ghana’s national amputee football team and the women who are calling the shots in Angolan football.

 

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Fußball
Image: DW

Qatar 2022: Kenyan activists call for ‘ethical migration’

Workers from all over the world toiled on the construction sites in preparation for the World Cup – and that’s fine, says Kenyan activist and former migrant worker, Malcolm Bidali. As long as the working conditions are fair, transparent and employees are free to speak up.

 

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Fußball
Image: DW

Are Senegal secret favorites to win the World Cup?

African champions Senegal just might upset the competition at Qatar 2022. Coach Aliou Cisse has a talented squad, plenty of experience, and the hopes of a nation on his shoulders as he takes Senegal to their third World Cup.

 

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Fußball
Image: DW

Cameroon’s World Cup fever

As the World Cup gets underway, fans across Africa are rooting for their favorite teams. Many are hoping this will be the year an African team finally lifts the trophy. But what will it take? We asked some fans in Cameroon.

 

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Fußball
Image: DW

Badu: ‘The World Cup is every footballer’s dream’

Ghana is playing at this year’s World Cup in Qatar. The national team missed out on the last edition held in Russia. But Ghanaians have high expectations.  But what’s the pressure like as a player? Ghanaian World Cup veteran Emmanuel Agyemang Badu tells us more.

 

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Fußball
Image: DW

How I became Alphonso Davies

From a refugee camp to the World Cup - the fairytale journey of Alphonso Davies.

 

 

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Fußball
Image: DW


Ghana Amputee Football

How does one play football without feet? With ease, say these Ghana kickers. In fact, disability football is popular in the west African nation, but the players say they want the same attention as the national football team.

 

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Fußball
Image: DW

Angola: Women referees take center circle

In Angola’s Bengo province young women are venturing into the male dominated world of football refereeing. We meet the young officials leading the players onto the pitch and calling fair games.

 

 

DW English

SAT 19.11.2022 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 19.11.2022 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 19.11.2022 – 17:30 UTC
SUN 20.11.2022 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 20.11.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 21.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 22.11.2022 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

MON 21.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

