The 77 Percent X-Mas Special

The 77 Percent celebrates the Christmas season with a X-Mas special.

Image: DW

The 77 Percent goes German Christmas Market

Christmas markets have existed in Germany for over 600 years. Our presenter Fatou Ellika Muloshi throws herself into the fray in Bonn and tests roasted chestnuts and Christmas punch!

Image: DW

How South Africans gear up for Christmas

Christmas is summer vibe in South Africa. It’s all about family, friends and being outdoors! We visit Johannesburg to find out what makes December special!

Image: DW

Kampala’s Street Model

We meet Ugandan internet sensation Grandson, who broke the internet by turning the streets of Kampala into his own personal catwalk.

Image: DW

Girls off Mute - Christmas in Malawi

Our GirlZ Off Mute reporter meets Malawian teenagers to hear what makes the ultimate Christmas even more special.

Image: DW

What do Kenyan atheists do over Christmas?

Christmas is a season of joy and celebration across Africa. But for those whose religious beliefs differ from their families, it can also be a period of heightened stress, stigma and alienation. The Atheist Society of Kenya wants to change that!

Image: DW

NewsRap - X-Mas Special

Who says Christmas is all about wrapping presents? Rappers Adogo and Mluhyaflani celebrate Christmas with their signature new rap-up!

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 23.12.2023 – 05:30 UTC

SAT 23.12.2023 – 14:30 UTC

SAT 23.12.2023 – 17.30 UTC

SUN 24.12.2023 – 09:30 UTC

SUN 24.12.2023 – 11:30 UTC

MON 25.12.2023 – 07:30 UTC

MON 25.12.2023 – 13:30 UTC

TUE 26.12.2023 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 25.12.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3