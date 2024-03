03/14/2024 March 14, 2024

What makes a champion? This week, The 77 Percent explores what it takes to become a world beater. We'll investigate the role of mentors in achieving excellence, and whether nutrition plays a part. We'll also introduce a new star in the eSports movement and travel to Togo to meet those who are running to save the planet. Finally, we'll sit down with a marathon G.O.A.T for some wisdom.