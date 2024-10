10/30/2024 October 30, 2024

Ten years after the abduction of the 'Chibok girls' and resulting #BringBackOurGirls campaign, we take a look at the issue of kidnappings across Africa. In Nigeria abduction has a business run by so-called 'bandits'. In our Street debate we talk to one of the freed 'Chibok girls' and Nigerians who live with the threat of being abducted. And in Kenya we learn about political abductions.