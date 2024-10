10/23/2024 October 23, 2024

This week's show takes us to Africa’s outdoors. In Kenya, we walk with Nairobi’s hiking enthusiasts. Then we go camping deep in Ghana’s forest. In Uganda, we go kayaking at the rapids of the White Nile. Later, join Ebaide Joy on her motorbike trip from Mombasa to Lagos. Then go to Dakar to take on surfing. Finally, we plunge head-first into our bungee jumping adventure with Fatou Ellika Muloshi.