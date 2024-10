10/16/2024 October 16, 2024

From fraud scandals to even more sinister crimes: This week's show looks at the rise of false prophets across Africa. In South Africa, we investigate pastors who groom and sexually abuse young girls, as well as others who dupe their followers for their money. In our street debate, we hear why young people in Nigeria want tougher laws on false prophets. Finally, we’ll meet Black Mamba.