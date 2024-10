10/02/2024 October 2, 2024

GenZ are rising and their voices have been loud, especially during the recent protests in Kenya. This week on the 77 Percent, we talk to the Kenyan president, William Ruto, about the protests. We speak to young Africans in Berlin about the importance of accurate information. We look at a Kenyan lawyer touring stalled government projects, meet the Mzansi Gay Choir and the skater girls of Ethiopia.