This week on The 77 Percent we're looking at inequality in Africa. We head to South Africa, one of the world’s most unequal countries, and meet the locals excluded from Cape Town’s postcard image. In Lagos, we find out why the gap between rich and poor is widening. We also connect with Kenyans trying to bring trees and joy to Nairobi’s Mathare neighborhood.