08/08/2024 August 8, 2024

This week the 77 Percent is focusing on Kenya's youth-led protests. What has happened until now, where we are and where it could be heading. In our Street Debate we hear from protesters and discuss why the police used excessive force against unarmed civilians. We look back at Nigeria's 2020 #EndSARS protests and lastly, we go to South Africa to meet former #FeesMustFall activists.