Sella Oneko

07/24/2024 July 24, 2024

In June 2024 Kenyans took to the streets. The protests initially demanded the rejection of controversial tax hikes but soon called for an overhaul of the entire government and for President Ruto to step down. One month in, our Street Debate takes stock of Kenya's budding youth movement, the reaction of the state and police, the lives lost and the question of where this could go next.