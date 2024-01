01/24/2024 January 24, 2024

Nigeria is one of the most diverse countries in the world - with an estimate of 400 different ethnic groups. Despite its national borders, tribalism remains deeply rooted in Nigerian society today, sparking insecurity and unrest. But many Gen Z-ers want to break free from being valued based on their ethnicity alone. So, we ask in our Street Debate, can young Nigerians overcome tribalism?