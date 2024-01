01/10/2024 January 10, 2024

This week, The 77 Percent highlights African talent. We visit the Afro Nation festival to meet some of the continent's biggest stars. Music sensation Tayc talks to us about how his roots influence his music. Hold tight because we go for an adrenaline-filled ride with Nigerian daredevil Matthew Temitope. Last but not least, we meet Rukia Naiga, Africa's queen of pool.