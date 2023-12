12/13/2023 December 13, 2023

The 77 Percent takes a deeper look at what displacement means to young people around Africa. We visit a festival in Malawi celebrating the heritage of refugees. Our Street Debate takes us to one of Kenya's biggest refugee camps. We'll find out what it means to return to one's country after years in exile from a Sierra Leonean. And we'll talk to young African refugees stuck on the island of Cyprus.