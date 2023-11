Eunice Wanjiru

11/22/2023 November 22, 2023

This week, the 77 Percent hits the road! We find out how most urban Africans travel to work, or battle to get to school. We meet an e-bike innovator trend in Ghana, and join a mass bike protest in Nairobi. Staying in Kenya, we hang on for a dangerous new trend: Matatu surfing. And finally, we strap in for some tire burning, smoke making, axle breaking with two Nigerian drift kings.