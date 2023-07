53 minutes ago 53 minutes ago

This week, we highlight African talent. We go to the Afro Nation festival where we meet some of the continent’s biggest stars. Music sensation Black Sherif talks to us about the inspiration behind his music. We meet a niqab- wearing Nigerian TV chef who is challenging stereotypes. Say cheese as we meet a young Kenyan orthodontist. And finally, we tour Lusaka in the company of a football star.