Does tradition still play a role in the lives of young people in Africa? We find out how South African spiritualists are changing the image of traditional healing. We meet a young musician who is building an archive of Rwandan music. We're granted an exclusive audience with the Yoruba king, the Ooni of Ife and we find out how the dress of Namibia's Herero people remains a symbol of pride.