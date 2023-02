2 hours ago 2 hours ago

From falling in love to navigating atypical relationships: This week's edition is all about matters of the heart. In South Africa, we explore the so-called 'blesser' and 'blessee' culture. We learn more about the struggles faced by the LGBTQ community across Africa. Plus, 77 Percenters in Abuja give us their take on falling in love, the issue of money and dealing with heartbreak.