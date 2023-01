35 minutes ago 35 minutes ago

On this week's show, we take a look at child marriage, its cost to society, and what is being done to fight it. We'll meet two young Mozambicans who had to give up on their dreams after marriage. We’ll head to Zambia to find out why it is common for young girls to be married before they reach 16 years. And artist Kamal Radji will take us on a tour of his home town, Cotonou, Benin’s biggest city.