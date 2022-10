10/05/2022 October 5, 2022

We meet two Nigerian students who escaped the war in Ukraine and are now trying to chart a new course for their futures in Europe. We find out why Ukraine was such a hotspot for African students in the first place. Plus, we meet a young woman who returned to Sierra Leona to help fresh grads kickstart their careers and we hit the dancefloor with South African break-dancer and DJ, Courtnae Paul.