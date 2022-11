2 hours ago 2 hours ago

This week, The 77 Percent looks at social inequality across Africa. We talk about the gap between the rich and the poor in Lagos, Nigeria. Our street debate looks at factors that lead to inequality. In South Africa, we explore the realities of both, the rich and the poor. We meet a Kenyan comedian who takes on no laughing matters. And, we meet the first woman to join the Somaliland Coastguard.