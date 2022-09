The 77 Percent

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

A growing number of young Africans are trapped in the grip of drug addiction. But can the right treatment — from therapy to sports — help? We head to Kano in northern Nigeria to find out if it’s possible to wage a war against drugs. In South Africa, we meet an addict-turned-acrobat. Plus, superbike champion Harmony Wanjiku shows off her skills and we explore Burkina Faso’s eclectic Koudougou.