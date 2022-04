The 77 Percent

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

In this week’s show, Edith Kimani asks teen moms how pregnancy changed their lives. A teenage father in Kenya shares the struggles of parenting and we meet a young Namibian woman who escaped child marriage. We also meet a dancer who is using her art form to demand respect for modern working women. Plus, we discover the latest wedding trend in Uganda: Choreographed line dancing!