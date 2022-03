The 77 Percent

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

We look back on the horrors of the Namibian genocide at the hands of colonial Germany and explore its modern-day repercussions with young Namibians. Rapper and activist HemelBesem delves into the legacy of his ancestor Hendrik Witbooi. A Haiti-born teacher discovers her roots in Benin. And we meet a young Nigerian illustrator setting out to increase black representation in medical textbooks.