The 77 Percent

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

This week, we celebrate our 100th show! From changemakers to agitators to downright mavericks, we look back at some of the memorable characters who’ve helped bring our show to life. Our presenters take us behind the scenes to prove how far they will go for that perfect take, as we recap our eye-opening and sometimes-fiery Street Debates, and revisit the diverse and quirky cities of the continent.

Watch video 25:59

Johannes Mzobe (v.r.) und seine vier Frauen, mit denen er in Kwa Madlala in Südafrika in einer polygamen Ehe lebt, aufgenommen am 07.09.2016. Polygamie ist in Südafrika immer noch weit verbreitet. Schätzungen zufolge leben Hunderttausende Menschen in polygamen Ehen, vor allem innerhalb der größten Volksgruppe des Landes, den rund 11 Millionen Zulus. Foto: Rogan Ward/dpa (zu dpa «Lieber vier Frauen als nur eine: Polygamie in Südafrika» vom 29.09.2016) ++

Photo taken on September 3,2013 show a Kenyan couple kissing at their wedding in Tayana gardens in Nairobi. AFP PHOTO/SIMON MAINA (Photo credit should read SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

In this photo of Wednesday Aug. 24, 2011 customers make money transfers at an M-Pesa counter in Nairobi, Kenya, as others wait outside. A mobile phone banking service called M-Pesa allows people without a bank account to transfer money between phones instantly anywhere in the country. More than 50 countries now have such services, including Afghanistan. The fundraising effort Kenyans for Kenya has raised more than $7 million for drought victims. Bob Collymore, the head of telelphone company Safaricom, said more than 86 percent of early donations to the campaign came through M-Pesa.(AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim)

30.03.2021 Football - 2021 Afcon Qualifier - Cameroon v Rwanda - Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium - Cameroon. Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui of Cameroon is challenged by Meddie Kagere of Rwanda during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier between Cameroon and Rwanda at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon on 30 March 2021 © Alain Suffo/Sports Inc URN:58907749

The 77 Percent Magazine #101 Sa, 19.02.2022, KW 0722 Celebrating the 100th show

The 77 Percent Magazine #100 Sa, 12.02.2022 Breaking Stereotypes

This week, we catch up with Jane Waithera and Rapper Albi X, who are fighting against the stigma of albinism. Also, we visit a car garage owned and run by women, and Victorine Guissou takes us on a tour of Koudougou.

Name: 77_Sendung_Bild Inhalt: Screenshot Beitrag Michael Oti Sendung Fotograf/in: DW Datum: 01/2022

In Nigeria and South Africa, initiatives try to keep boys and girls in school. In Kenya, a teenage dad tells us about the woes of unwanted pregnancy. Also, we take a look at Africa's best soccer players.

Edith Kimani

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Gambia, many young people fell through the cracks and lost their livelihoods.

Videostill The 77 Percent Show #97

African artists’ creations shape the continent’s diverse creative tapestry. We meet them in Congo, Ghana and Nigeria, where they bring their ideas to life.