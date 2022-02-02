The 77 Percent

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

This week, we find out how empowerment can change lives. We catch up with Jane Waithera, who is fighting against the stigma of albinism in Kenya. Rapper Albi X joins us in the studio to share his story of overcoming adversity to become a role model. We visit the only car garage owned and run by women in The Gambia and Paralympian Victorine Guissou takes us on a tour of Burkina Faso's Koudougou.