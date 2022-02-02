 The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa′s Youth | The 77 Percent | DW | 12.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

The 77 Percent

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

This week, we find out how empowerment can change lives. We catch up with Jane Waithera, who is fighting against the stigma of albinism in Kenya. Rapper Albi X joins us in the studio to share his story of overcoming adversity to become a role model. We visit the only car garage owned and run by women in The Gambia and Paralympian Victorine Guissou takes us on a tour of Burkina Faso's Koudougou.

Watch video 25:59

More in the Media Center

Overfishing, illegal fishing practices and unequal competition. The 77 Percent accompanied Ghanaian fishermen struggling

Ghana’s fishing communities fight for survival 02.02.2022

Dwindling fish stocks, climatic changes and human impact – what do you know about overfishing in West Africa?

People about the problems of overfishing in West Africa 02.02.2022

DW The 77 Percent (Sendungslogo englisch)

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth 01.02.2022

Name: 77_Africa’s soccer players_Bild Inhalt: Screenshot Beitrag Africa's best soccer players Fotograf/in:Sebastian Saam Deutsche Welle (DW) Datum: 01/2022

Africa's best soccer players 26.01.2022

More from The 77 Percent

DW The 77 Percent (Sendungslogo englisch)

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth 02.02.2022

DW Sendung The 77 Percent |Folge #45

Musician Akeelah shows her home town Mombasa 02.02.2022

77 Percent - Das Magazin #71 Sa, 24.07.2021

Cleaning up Malawi 02.02.2022

DWs Edith Kimani is in Elmina in Ghana to look for solutions for the country's growing fishing crisis.

Why is Ghana's fishing industry under threat? 02.02.2022