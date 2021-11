The 77 Percent

The 77 Percent — The Magazine for Africa's Youth

In this week's show, we ask young Africans how Germany's recent election shapes the country's relationship with Africa. We discover how a start-up in Ghana has transformed food waste into a business venture. We learn why the image of Africa as a poor continent is misleading, and meet a returning Tanzanian scientist who founded Africa's first so-called 'Disneyland for science.'