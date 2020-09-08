 The 77 Percent Street Debate: Breaking Free from the Debt Cycle | The 77 Percent | DW | 08.04.2022

The 77 Percent

The 77 Percent Street Debate: Breaking Free from the Debt Cycle

From sky-high interest rates to the economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic: There are many reasons why millions of young Kenyans are now trapped in a cycle of debt.

The 77 Percent Magazine | 107

But is there a way out? Edith Kimani heads to Nairobi to find out.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 09.04.2022 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 09.04.2022 – 14:30 UTC
SUN 01.04.2022 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 10.04.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 11.04.2022 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 12.04.2022 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

MON 11.04.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

