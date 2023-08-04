The 77 Percent - Homecoming Special

From nurses in Kenya to fashion CEOs in Botswana: We meet the ambitious young Africans who brought their skills, dreams and drive back home after living abroad.

Plus, we sit down with the 'queen of amapiano' herself, Sha Sha, to find out what makes the Zimbabwean superstar tick and why sisterhood is so important in the male-dominated music industry.

Homecoming: Filling the nursing gap in Kenya

After surviving a horrific car accident, registered nurse Yvonne Mugure decided to return home to Kenya to help tackle the post-pandemic nursing shortage ─ and enjoy a more fulfilling work-life balance.

Homecoming: The entrepreneur altering Kenya's tailor industry

From experiencing culture shock to being diagnosed with leukemia: Leah Otieno's life as a student in the US was far from easy. Even when she started to thrive, the thought of home still tugged at her heart. Today, she's the creative director and founder of a fashion and tailoring company in Kenya.

Exclusive interview: Sha Sha AKA Zimbabwe’s 'queen of amapiano'

Dubbed the 'queen of amapiano,' Sha Sha has been on the rise ever since she kicked off her career at just 17-years-old. The Zimbabwean superstar sits down with The 77 Percent to talk about her experiences as an artist and why she champions sisterhood and women's empowerment.

Homecoming: Sabine Matsheka 's journey from jetsetter to fashion CEO in Botswana

Sabine Matsheka is the definition of a globetrotter: Born in Belgium with roots in Botswana, Sabine lived abroad for over 27 years. But her desire to be close to her family led her back to Botswana, where she now runs the sustainable clothing line, Maru.

Homecoming: One woman's plan to create premium healthcare in Botswana

With a passion for aesthetics and dermatology, Dr. Kelly Champane left Botswana to study medicine in Australia. But she always intended to return home and use her skills to boost her country's struggling healthcare system.

Should you give back to your country after studying abroad?

Which skills would you like to bring back to your home country? We ask 77 Percenters in the UK and Germany about their plans after wrapping up their studies abroad.

