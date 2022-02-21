The 77 Percent: 100th episode of DW's magazine for African youth

The format aims to provide the young majority of Africa's population with a platform to exchange ideas and work to bring the continent forward. The show focuses on constructive journalism and thus takes a solution-oriented approach to the challenges young Africans face. "Our main idea is and has always been to think pan-African, but produce local," says Gwendolin Hilse-Lardner, Project Coordinator of the show, together with Johan von Mirbach. "This means that we present topics that young people across the continent can relate to and present local projects and approaches to achieving a solution."

Watch video 00:59 The 77 Percent celebrates its 100th episode

"By showing protagonists who are real change-makers in their own communities, we aim to inspire other Africans to go and do the same in their own communities," explains von Mirbach. "Since 77 percent of the entire African population is below the age of 35, reaching them and showing examples from other countries helps to enhance their own ideas."

The 77 Percentis funded by Germany's Federal Foreign Office. The project started in 2017 as a social media and VOD format that sparked discussions in six languages spoken in Africa (Amharic, English, French, Hausa, Kiswahili and Portuguese) and across numerous social media platforms. In cooperation with partners, the TV format is produced in four languages (Amharic, English, Hausa and Portuguese). "Seeing something of themselves in the special features each week has helped our Northern Nigerian Hausa-speaking youth feel very much connected with the youthful energy and creativity that is exploding across the continent," says Jacob Arback, CEO of AREWA24, DW partner in Nigeria. AREWA24 is one of 35 partners broadcasting The 77 Percent on the African continent.

Engaging with the audience

The 77 Percent portrays activists, role models, influencers and change-makers. With 81 percent of its Instagram followers under the age of 35, @dw_the77percent is one of the "youngest" DW Instagram accounts. "The 77 Percent developed from the ground, up," says Claus Stäcker, Director Programs for Africa. "Young people across Sub-Saharan Africa accepted DW's social media channels to discuss their issues. We have built on that."

DW's Edith Kimani with youth in Kano, Nigeria.

A core segment: Street Debates

A provocative and controversial segment on The 77 Percent is the Street Debates. Here, host Edith Kimani brings young people together with opposing opinions to discuss topics that are relevant for the show's target audience. For instance, a recent debate saw victims of police brutality come together with the Head of the Police in Nairobi. "Doing this show, you get a sense that it matters and I love it for that," Kimani says.

And there is more to come, with a 77 Percent podcast in the works with DW's digital format development, the distribution and a South African partner.