  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Turkish election
Kosovo
SocietyGermany

That’s Just Life

1 hour ago

Johanna Klug, 27, works as a companion for the dying. Dealing with death has had a positive influence on her life.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RjtM
Doku | Eben noch Leben
Image: ZDF

The film accompanies her as she moves between her work and her everyday life as a fun-loving young adult in Berlin.

Doku | Eben noch Leben
Image: ZDF

Johanna Klug is in the middle of her doctoral thesis on "Patient autonomy in terminally ill children" and has just published her second non-fiction book. At the age of 20, she began spending time with people in the final months of their lives. "Since then, the topics of dying, death and mourning have never left me," says Johanna. "It was the need for direct, sincere and genuine encounters with people."

Doku | Eben noch Leben
Image: ZDF

 

She finds this intensity in her hospice work, where she spends time with, among others, an old woman and a young woman with a heart condition. She also finds it during outings with a girl who is mourning her deceased sister, as well as when she goes out partying with her friends.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SUN 25.06.2023 – 00:02 UTC
SUN 25.06.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 25.06.2023 – 14:30 UTC 
SUN 25.06.2023 – 20:30 UTC
MON 26.06.2023 – 01:15 UTC
MON 26.06.2023 – 05:02 UTC 
WED 28.06.2023 – 17:30 UTC 


Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 25.MM. 2023 – 09:30 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz standing in front of a battle tank at an official visit

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy praises Germany's 'determination'

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A gay Ugandan man holds a pride flag

Uproar after Uganda enacts anti-gay law

Uproar after Uganda enacts anti-gay law

Human Rights23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) from Kuwait hold their documents as they queue upon their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay city, Metro Manila

Kuwait, Philippines ties tense over migrant workers' rights

Kuwait, Philippines ties tense over migrant workers' rights

SocietyMay 30, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Protesters outside the courthouse

German left-wing extremist Lina E. found guilty

German left-wing extremist Lina E. found guilty

Politics6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Former PM Donald Tusk is seen at the Sejm, the Polish parliament on May 26, 2023

Poland: Will Donald Tusk be barred from holding office?

Poland: Will Donald Tusk be barred from holding office?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrian refugees walk as they carry containers at an informal tented settlement in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon.

Lebanon: Devastating crackdown on Syrian refugees

Lebanon: Devastating crackdown on Syrian refugees

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden holds a microchip

Will the US succeed in starving China of semiconductors?

Will the US succeed in starving China of semiconductors?

TechnologyMay 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A gigantic coal mining vehicle in La Guarija, Colombia

Glencore a big winner of Germany's Colombian coal binge

Glencore a big winner of Germany's Colombian coal binge

Business5 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage