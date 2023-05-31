That’s Just Life

Johanna Klug, 27, works as a companion for the dying. Dealing with death has had a positive influence on her life.

The film accompanies her as she moves between her work and her everyday life as a fun-loving young adult in Berlin.

Image: ZDF

Johanna Klug is in the middle of her doctoral thesis on "Patient autonomy in terminally ill children" and has just published her second non-fiction book. At the age of 20, she began spending time with people in the final months of their lives. "Since then, the topics of dying, death and mourning have never left me," says Johanna. "It was the need for direct, sincere and genuine encounters with people."

Image: ZDF

She finds this intensity in her hospice work, where she spends time with, among others, an old woman and a young woman with a heart condition. She also finds it during outings with a girl who is mourning her deceased sister, as well as when she goes out partying with her friends.

