'That Bundesliga feeling again': Fans return in numbers as Bayern Munich are held by Gladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-1 Bayern Munich

(Plea 10' – Lewandowski 42')

Borussia Park, Mönchengladbach



The opening ten minutes of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season were unusual. You couldn't hear the players calling to each other, you couldn't hear the coaches bellowing instructions, and you couldn't hear the metronomic thumps of boot on ball.

Instead, it was loud at Borussia Park. Deafeningly loud. It was loud when Patrick Herrmann fired just wide, and it got even louder when he went through one-on-one with Manuel Neuer but inexplicably opted to pass. Then, when Alassane Plea finally gave Borussia Mönchengladbach the lead they so richly deserved against Bayern Munich, the stadium exploded.

It wasn't just the series of missed chances which led to the cacophony; it felt like the culmination of almost 18 months of restrictions, lockdowns, infections and social distancing – not to mention the illness and fatalities. But now, for the first time since their home game against Borussia Dortmund on March 7, 2020, Gladbach were playing in front of a significant number of supporters: 22,925 to be precise, of 50% of available capacity, in accordance with current regulations. But they made enough noise for twice as many.

Technically, there were no away supporters. But, with tickets not selling as quickly as Gladbach would have hoped, some were snapped up by Bayern Munich fans. And when Robert Lewandowski – who else? – drew the reigning champions level from a corner just before half-time, they made themselves heard, too.

'That Bundesliga feeling again!'

"It's unusual to see so many people in one place again, but it's so much better," said one of them, Phil. "Just watching games on television with no atmosphere took some getting used to, but I couldn't watch any more football without fans. Finally, that Bundesliga feeling again!"

Gladbach supporter Christian agreed. "Watching on TV just isn't the same," he said. "You can't follow the tactics as well and you don't feel the emotions."



With the vaccination rate in Germany at 56.6% percent, fans were admitted according to the "3G" principle: "Geimpfte, Genesene, Getestete" – vaccinated, recovered or tested. Elsewhere, namely in Cologne and Dortmund, it will be "2G," with negative tests no longer accepted.

"Personally, I think that's good thing," said Christian, echoing the thoughts of most. "It gives people an incentive to get vaccinated and makes the whole situation safer."

Bayern fan Phil was less sure. "I can understand it, but what about me?" he said. "I'm not vaccinated so I couldn't come anymore. Maybe tests would be better. But only vaccinated people? What about people who don't want to get vaccinated?"

Emotions return on a Sommer's night

Whether vaccinated, recovered or tested, those inside the stadium on Friday experienced a much tenser second half, as Bayern Munich increased the pressure. If it wasn't for a string of superb saves from Gladbach's Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, Lewandowski would have had a hat-trick.

But the Foals, under new head coach Adi Hütter, were relentless in their pressing and tackling, and continued to threaten on the break.

When captain Lars Stindl attempted to launch one such counterattack on the hour-mark, Herrmann was screaming and gesticulating wildly for a ball into space on the right-hand side. Perhaps, in the empty stadiums of the pandemic era, Stindl would have heard him? Amid the din here tonight, he certainly didn't, and the chance was wasted.

There were groans of despair when substitute Marcus Thuram failed to connect in the box, and fervent appeals when he appeared to be brought down by Bayern debutant Dayot Upamecano in the box. When the video assistant referee didn't even check the replay, the fans were up on the fences, arms flailing wildly.

Even coach Hütter was booked for remonstrating over-enthusiastically with the referee, while Bayern's Joshua Kimmich at one point refused to accept an apology from Stindl for a professional foul. They made up, although Stindl may not have been so understanding had Kimmich put away a late chance to win it for Bayern.

It finished all-square, but the emotions were well and truly back, and so was that Bundesliga feeling.