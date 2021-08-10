 Thank the Babylonians not Pythagoras for trigonometry | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 10.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

Thank the Babylonians not Pythagoras for trigonometry

Most every kid learns a² + b² = c² in math. Pythagoras, right? Wrong. Babylonians used trigonometry 1,000 years before the Greeks. Time to re-write history?

Daniel Mansfield, mathematician at UNSW Sydney holds an Old Babylonian clay tablet, known as Si.427

Small wonder: Is this clay tablet from Old Babylonia the earliest example of applied geometry?

This unassuming clay tablet may yet turn the history of mathematics on its head.

It was first unearthed in 1894 near where the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, is located today. But it was left to rest, forgotten in some corner of Istanbul's Archaeological Museum.

That was until Australian mathematician Daniel Mansfield spotted it in a photo in 2018.

Mansfield, a senior lecturer at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney, Australia, got excited about the perfect angles he could see on it. So, he went to Turkey to investigate and find out more.

Three years later, Mansfield says he's solved the riddle of this an ancient tablet.

Dating back to the Old Babylonian period about 3,700 years ago, it could be the oldest known example of applied geometry. It also holds the secrets of an ancient understanding of triangles... and how they resolved land disputes.    

Did Pythagoras copy the Babylonians?

Mansfield has published details of his find, "Plimpton 322: A Study of Rectangles," in the journal Foundations of Science.

It's a find, he says, that promises to re-write the math history books.

"The discovery and analysis of the tablet have important implications for the history of mathematics," says Mansfield.        

Part of Raphael's painting The School of Athens, showing Greek philosopher Pythagoras

From the painting "The School of Athens," in which the artist Raphael depicted the revered Pythagoras

Until now we've gone with the story that trigonometry was invented by the ancient Greeks and more specifically the philosopher and mathematician Pythagoras.

But Mansfield's study suggests that trigonometry was in use a thousand years before Pythagoras was even born.

Fractions, integers and angles

Mansfield is no stranger to this kind of investigative work. In fact, part of this new discovery started in 2017 when he looked at another clay tablet.

It was only about the size of a postcard and called Plimpton 322. Hence, the title of the study he's just published.

He said then that tablet was the oldest known example of trigonometry written in Cuneiform, or wedge-writing (an ancient script once used in the Middle East).

Clay tablet Plimpton 322

The purpose of the clay tablet Plimpton 322, marked in Cuneiform, was unknown for many years

The Babylonians, says Mansfield, had ways to make their calculations more precise than those done by the Ancient Greeks.

Instead of using angles and circular or trigonometric functions, such as the Greeks did, the Babylonians based their calculations on numerical relationships.

Their calculations were based a count of 60 — much like our units of time.

A base count of 60 meant that when they divided things, the results produced whole numbers (integers) more often than not, and that reduced the risk of them making mistakes or inaccuracies when they rounded results up or down. 

Plimpton 322 originates from the same Babylonian era as the one in Mansfield's latest find. The latest object is known as Si.427.

It's been assumed that they were used to plan builds, for instance, or to measure the sizes of field in land surveying or defining boundaries. But it's all been guesswork.

Old Babylonian clay tablet Si.427

Mansfield says the tablet Si.427 was used in ancient land registry to document ownership and boundaries


Mansfield says this split, clay disc — Si.427 — has now solved the old riddle.

He says Si.427 holds legal and geometric details about a piece of land that was subdivided after part of it was sold. It's basically a land registry document, detailing the exact boundaries and ownership of a plot of land. 

Practical application

"With this new tablet, we can see for the first time why they were interested in geometry: To lay down precise land boundaries," Mansfield says.

For the Old Babylonians to do that, a land surveyor had to measure the land and define the boundaries. And to do that, they would have used what we know as the "Pythagorean triples." We use them to calculate accurate angles.

Old Babylonian clay tablet Si.427

Si.427 holds legal as well as geometric details about an ancient plot of land

Pythagorean triples are a set of three whole numbers, such 3, 4, and 5. They can be the lengths of the sides of a triangle, for instance. And that system can also be used to make accurate rectangles.

Arbitrating neighborly disputes

"This is from a period where land is starting to become private — people started thinking about land in terms of 'my land and your land,' wanting to establish a proper boundary to have positive neighborly relationships. And this is what this tablet immediately says. It's a field being split, and new boundaries are made," says Mansfield. 

Daniel Mansfield studying the Old Babylonian clay tablet Si.427

Trigonometry 1,000 years before Pythagoras — Mansfield is re-writing the history of math.

Mansfield says there are more of these Old Babylonian tablets. Each shows similar details about some land surveying and ownership issue. One of them involves a dispute over valuable date palms between two wealthy landowners and their properties. The local administrator agreed to send out a surveyor.

"It is easy to see how accuracy was important in resolving disputes between such powerful individuals," says Mansfield.

And a practical application for a complex bit of geometry, and that 1,000 years before the birth of Pythagoras.

  • A partially buried pot underwater was found in the sunken city of Heraklion

    Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021

    Hellenistic-era warship in sunken city

    A Greek warship found in the sunken city of Heraklion in the Abi Qir Bay in Egypt, is the latest discovery of very rare Hellenistic-era ships. Heraklion - also known as Thonis - was hit by earthquakes, tsunamis, rising sea levels, and soil liquefaction at end of the 2nd century BC. The ship was docking near the temple of Amun, when the entire city collapsed, burying it under the debris.

  • 2,000-year-old banquet hall in Jerusalem

    Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021

    Opulent city hall

    In early July, Israeli archaeologists found what may have been a 2,000-year-old city council building during excavations under Jerusalem’s Old City. The opulent hall is believed to have been a banquet hall for the elite. It is located close to the site of the Second Temple, which was destroyed by the Romans during the Siege of Jerusalem in 70 A.D.

  • Pottery fragment with inscription

    Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021

    Missing link in alphabet history

    A 3,100-year-old pottery fragment inscribed with the name "Jerubbaal," relating to the biblical Book of Judges, was found this month in southern Israel. Written in early Canaanite script, it provides a rare and valuable clue to the development and spread of writing systems in the region, as it is unusual for local researchers to find any writing from the 12th and 11th centuries B.C.

  • Carved bone

    Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021

    Nimble-fingered Neanderthals

    This 51,000-year-old bone decorated by a Neanderthal was found in July in the Unicorn Cave in Germany's Harz Mountains. The lines purposefully carved into the toe bone belonging to a prehistoric deer may have had symbolic meaning. Archeologists were blown away by the artifact because it was evidence that the Stone Age hominids were capable of artistic expression.

  • 1,000 year-old intact chicken egg

    Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021

    A quirky find

    During excavations in the Israeli town of Yavne in June, archeologists discovered an intact 1,000-year-old ancient chicken egg. Comparing it to the shelf life of modern-day eggs, they said, "The egg's unique preservation is evidently due to the conditions in which it lay for centuries, nestled in a cesspit containing soft human waste that preserved it." Sadly, it cracked later in the lab.

  • Jawbone of human fossil

    Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021

    A new type of hominid

    In June, researchers found the remains of the "Nesher Ramla Homo type." The took the name from the area in Israel where they had been doing excavation work in a sinkhole. The hominids lived alongside our species over 100,000 years ago. The finds included this jaw that belonged to a person who lived 120,000 to 140,000 years ago.

  • Lost golden city of Luxor

    Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021

    Lost golden city of Luxor

    Egyptologists announced the discovery of a 3,000-year-old "lost golden city" near Luxor in April, touting it as one of the most important discoveries since Tutankhamun's tomb. It dates back to the reign of Amenhotep III, one of Egypt's most powerful pharaohs, who ruled from 1391 to 1353 B.C.

  • Carved slab in France

    Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021

    An ancient 3D map?

    In April, French archaeologists said they believed the Saint-Belec slab, which dates from the Bronze Age and was unearthed in 1900 in western France, may be Europe's oldest 3D map. The 4,000-year-old etchings on the slab measuring 2.2 by 1.5 meters (7.2 by 5 ft) appear to resemble topographical features such as hills and a river network, maybe referring to an area in modern-day western Brittany.

  • Fragments of gold mask

    Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021

    The mask that launched countless memes

    This mysterious ceremonial gold mask found in March in Sanxingdui, in China’s Sichuan Province, unwittingly became a social media sensation after its discovery. Having inspired memes and tribute videos in China, the 3,000-year-old artefact was one of 500 Bronze-Age relics that experts said could provide new insights on the ancient Shu state, which ruled the area before 316 B.C.

  • Woven basket

    Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021

    World's oldest woven basket

    In March, Israeli archaeologists found a well-preserved basket with a capacity of about 100 liters (26 gallons) dating back to the pre-pottery Neolithic period, roughly 10,500 years ago. Found in the Muraba'at Caves in the Judean Desert above the Dead Sea, it was buried under almost three feet of soil. It's exquisite preservation due to the region's high temperatures and extreme aridity.

  • Pre-historic cave painting

    Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021

    Oldest known cave painting

    In 2021, Australian and Indonesian archaeologists found cave paintings in Sulawesi, Indonesia. Depicting prehistoric Indonesian pigs, they were done using ochre, an inorganic mineral that cannot be carbon dated. Researchers instead dated the calcium stalagmites and stalactites surrounding the paintings and found that the oldest painting was created at least 45,500 years ago.

    Author: Brenda Haas


 

DW recommends

No perfect calendar: Why we have leap years and why the Earth's always out of sync

People find leap years inspiring. Perhaps it's the feeling they're getting an extra day. But February 29 is really not an extra day. It just a mathematical attempt to make up for lost time.  

WWW links

Daniel Mansfield's 2017 find (UNSW)