Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin to face trial over royal insult

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is facing indictment over an alleged insult to the Thai royal family in an interview to foreign media in 2015.

Thailand's attorney general is set to indict former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra for allegedly insulting the monarchy, an official said on Wednesday.

"The attorney-general has decided to indict Thaksin on all charges," spokesperson Prayuth Bejraguna told reporters, adding that the former premier will need to appear before court on June 18.

The indictment is a setback for the political heavyweight who still has loyalists in the current Thai government.

The complaint refers to remarks in an interview that Thaksin gave to foreign media in 2015.

The 74-year-old tycoon has repeatedly pledged his loyalty to the crown, criticism of which is forbidden under Thailand's lese-majeste law.

mk/fb (AFP, Reuters)